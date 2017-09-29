Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 56, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Veep actress revealed her diagnosis in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. Her message reads as follows:
HBO also sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, stating, "Julia received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys. It had no bearing in the decision to renew Veep for a final season. The writers will continue prepping as business as usual, and HBO will adjust the production schedule as needed." Our hearts go out to Julia.
Image Source: Getty / Amy E. Price