 Skip Nav
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mum-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes

Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Son's Tweet About Her Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Son Pens a Sweet Note Following Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her family are feeling incredibly thankful despite her recent breast cancer diagnosis. On Friday, her oldest son, Henry Hall, expressed his gratitude for everyone's kind words by sharing a sweet throwback picture of him and his mum. "I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mum yesterday. Here's a picture of us taken last year," he jokingly wrote alongside the childhood photo. "Love to you all." The Emmy-winning actress shared the same sentiments as she retweeted his post, writing, "I'm thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners." This family's bond is so heartwarming.

Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity TweetsJulia Louis-Dreyfus
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For University
by Quinn Keaney
Khloe Kardashian's Aunt Moments
Celebrity Kids
Khloé Kardashian Is the Cool Aunt We All Wish We Had
by Caitlin Hacker
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe at 2017 Emmys Afterparty
Celebrity Kids
You'll Have a Hard Time Telling Reese and Daughter Ava Apart at This Emmys Party
by Monica Sisavat
How Many Kids Does Nicole Kidman Have?
Celebrity Kids
The Complicated Reason Nicole Kidman Didn't Thank Her 2 Older Kids at the Emmys
by Caitlin Hacker
Kaia Gerber's Style
Celebrity Kids
Kaia Gerber Is Just Shy of 16, but Her Style Is on Another Level
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds