Julia Roberts Re-Creates All of Her Best Movie Scenes in Fewer Than 10 Minutes

Julia Roberts has had some iconic roles over the years, and she reenacted almost every one of them when she stopped by The Late Late Show on Wednesday. Yes, we're talking everything from Pretty Woman to her upcoming film, Wonder, with Jacob Tremblay. Aside from reminding us just how heartbreaking Stepmother is, she also threw in a singing number as she paid homage to her hit film, My Best Friend's Wedding, which turned 20 this year. If you need us, we'll just be rewatching all of Julie Roberts's films for the foreseeable future . . .