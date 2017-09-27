Julia Stiles Married
Surprise! Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook in a "Shotgun Wedding"
Julia Stiles is officially a married woman! The actress tied the knot with her fiancé, Preston J. Cook, in a romantic beach ceremony in Seattle over Labor Day weekend, her rep confirmed to E! News on Tuesday. The couple exchanged "I dos" in front of two of their closest friends, and Julia shared a photo from their special day on Instagram. "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨," she captioned the snap.
The camera assistant popped the question to Julia on Christmas Eve in 2016, and as if that wasn't exciting enough, the two are currently expecting their first child. Congrats to the newlyweds!
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer