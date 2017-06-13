 Skip Nav
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford

Julia Stiles is going to be a mum! The actress and fiancé Preston J. Cook are expecting their first child together, her rep confirmed to People on Monday. Shortly after the news broke, Julia debuted her baby bump while promoting her new series, Riviera, in London. The mum-to-be stopped by Magic FM radio and cradled her growing belly while posing for a photo with radio host Nick Snaith. Julia and Preston first met on the set of 2015's Go With Me, where Preston worked as a camera assistant, and the two got engaged later that year on Christmas Eve. Congrats to the pair!

Image Source: Getty / Danny Martindale
Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford
Image Source: Getty / Danny Martindale
Image Source: Getty / Danny Martindale
Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford
Julia StilesCelebrity Pregnancies
