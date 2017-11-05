05/11/17 05/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Ray Fisher Justice League Cast Out in London November 2017 The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London 5 November, 2017 by Terry Carter 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty On Friday, the epic cast of the upcoming Justice League movie posed for a few selfies during a photocall for the film out in London. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, held out a phone while his castmates Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) made silly faces in the background. The adorable cast looked like one big happy family wearing matching red flower pins. Scroll through to see more photos from the fun event. RelatedGal Gadot Teases Upcoming Justice League Film With an Epic Selfie of the Cast Image Source: Getty / TOLGA AKMEN 1 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan 2 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Tim P. Whitby 3 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Tim P. Whitby 4 / 7 Image Source: Getty / TOLGA AKMEN 5 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan 6 / 7 Image Source: Getty / TOLGA AKMEN 7 / 7 Join the conversation Ray FisherJustice LeagueGal GadotEzra MillerJason MomoaHenry CavillBen Affleck