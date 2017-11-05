 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Justice League Cast Out in London November 2017

The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London

View In Slideshow
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Image Source: Getty

On Friday, the epic cast of the upcoming Justice League movie posed for a few selfies during a photocall for the film out in London. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, held out a phone while his castmates Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) made silly faces in the background. The adorable cast looked like one big happy family wearing matching red flower pins. Scroll through to see more photos from the fun event.

Related
Gal Gadot Teases Upcoming Justice League Film With an Epic Selfie of the Cast
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Image Source: Getty / TOLGA AKMEN
1 / 7
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan
2 / 7
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Image Source: Getty / Tim P. Whitby
3 / 7
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Image Source: Getty / Tim P. Whitby
4 / 7
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Image Source: Getty / TOLGA AKMEN
5 / 7
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan
6 / 7
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Image Source: Getty / TOLGA AKMEN
7 / 7
Join the conversation
Ray FisherJustice LeagueGal GadotEzra MillerJason MomoaHenry CavillBen Affleck
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
US News
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds