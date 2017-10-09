Try Not to Lose Your Mind Over the Emotional New Justice League Trailer

Over a year after we got the first look at Justice League at Comic-Con, more and more new footage has been revealed with numerous teasers and trailers. Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, The Flash, and Cyborg have all united to save the world in the wake of Superman's death, which is weighing heavy on all of them. The majority of the latest trailer, above, is seriously emotional (that "Heroes" cover!), but there are some moments of levity thanks to Ezra Miller's Flash. Check out all of the previously released trailers below before it opens on Nov. 17!

Comic-Con Sneak Peek

Official Trailer

"Unite the League: Aquaman"

"Unite the League: Batman"

"Unite the League: The Flash"

"Unite the League: Wonder Woman"

Comic-Con Teaser Footage