Justin Bieber's "Friends" Will Make You Want to Pick Up the Phone and Call Your Ex

Less than a month after cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose world tour, Justin Bieber is back with new music. On Thursday, Justin released his new single, "Friends," with producer BloodPop, and trust us, you'll be playing it on repeat for the rest of the Summer. Not only is the track super catchy, but with lyrics like "So I'm wondering, can we still be friends?" and "Wonderin' if you think about me," we can't help but wonder if he's talking about his ex Selena Gomez. We'll let you decide.