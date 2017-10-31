 Skip Nav
Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Back Together in 2017?

Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

Here we go again! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back on speaking terms, and they are already giving a whole new meaning to the term "friendly exes." The former couple, who dated on and off from 2010 to 2013, reconnected following Selena's kidney transplant over the Summer, and they sure have been spending an awful lot of time together. According to Us Weekly, "Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness." While The Weeknd was reportedly totally fine with their reunion at first, Selena and The Weeknd have since called it quits. So, what exactly is going on between Selena and Justin?

Image Source: Getty / Mark Sullivan
