How Justin Timberlake and Eminem Are Using Their Star Power to Help Manchester Victims
Justin Timberlake Eminem Raise Money For Manchester Attack

How Justin Timberlake and Eminem Are Using Their Star Power to Help Manchester Victims

Justin Timberlake and Eminem are paying it forward. Following the horrific terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester last week, several celebrities have stepped up to spread hope and raise money for the victims and their families. Two of those stars are Eminem and Justin. Both musicians shared links on their Twitter pages to a fund set up by the British Red Cross, asking their followers to join them in donating money to help.

Fast forward to a couple days later, and Justin and Eminem have already raised about $2.3 million. While neither star's donation has been publicly disclosed, you can donate through the JustGiving page.

Image Sources: Getty / Frederick M. Brown and Getty / Kevin Mazur
Manchester AttackTrending TopicsEminemJustin TimberlakeCelebrity Philanthropy
