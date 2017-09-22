 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
fenty beauty
16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"

KJ Apa Was in a Car Crash

KJ Apa Was Involved in a Scary Car Crash After Leaving the Set of Riverdale

KJ Apa was recently involved in a car crash after leaving the set of Riverdale sometime around midnight last week. The New Zealand actor, who plays Archie on the series, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel during his 45-minute drive home, after working for 16 hours. While KJ didn't sustain any serious injuries, his car was "rendered inoperable" after the passenger side hit a light pole. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his co-star Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead, was supposed to be in the car that night but "changed his plans last minute."

While production for The CW series has resumed production, the incident is causing a major discussion on set, specifically around the need to provide the cast and crew with transportation. While WBTV has yet to comment on the issue, a conference call between the actors' reps and the studio has reportedly been set for Friday.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
K.J. ApaRiverdaleCole SprouseCelebrity News
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity News
Sam Shepard Has Died at the Age of 73
by Caitlin Hacker
Tom Cruise Injured on Mission: Impossible 6 Set
Celebrity News
Tom Cruise Injured During Stunt on the Set of Mission: Impossible 6
by Caitlin Hacker
Chris Pratt Out in LA August 2017
Celebrity News
Chris Pratt Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring After Splitting From Anna Faris
by Caitlin Hacker
Celebrity Reactions to Sam Shepard's Death
Celebrity News
Stars Mourn the Heartbreaking Death of Legendary Actor and Playwright Sam Shepard
by Monica Sisavat
Aboriginal Singer Dr G Yunupingu Dies at Age 46
Celebrity News
Dr G Yunupingu, the Aboriginal Singer Whose Ethereal Voice Made People Cry, Has Died
by Simon Thomsen
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds