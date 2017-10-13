13/10/17 13/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity K.J. Apa KJ Apa Shirtless Pictures KJ Apa May Be Young, but He Has 1 Killer Six-Pack 13 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 26, 2016 at 8:44pm PDT If you watch Riverdale, then you already know that KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the show, is one gorgeous human being. While his signature red locks and boyish grin certainly make us weak in the knees, there's just something about his shirtless scenes that sends us over the edge. And thankfully, the 20-year-old actor from New Zealand loves going shirtless in real life just as much as his heartthrob character. He's no stranger to showing off his sweaty six-pack at the gym or cuddling up to a furry creature sans t-shirt . . . and we love him all the more for it. See his hottest shirtless moments ahead. RelatedKJ Apa Is Just as Big of a Heartthrob as His Character on Riverdale A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT 1 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on May 28, 2017 at 11:20am PDT 2 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:35pm PST 3 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Nov 28, 2016 at 10:34pm PST 4 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Nov 10, 2016 at 3:53pm PST 5 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Nov 1, 2016 at 11:04pm PDT 6 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Oct 22, 2016 at 12:44pm PDT 7 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Aug 19, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT 8 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jun 22, 2016 at 6:17pm PDT 9 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on May 14, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT 10 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jan 2, 2016 at 1:17am PST 11 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Dec 30, 2015 at 11:09pm PST 12 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Dec 30, 2015 at 7:30pm PST 13 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jan 14, 2016 at 1:42pm PST 14 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Dec 27, 2015 at 3:13pm PST 15 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Apr 25, 2015 at 8:47pm PDT 16 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Oct 9, 2014 at 4:00pm PDT 17 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jan 6, 2014 at 5:54pm PST 18 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Dec 28, 2013 at 6:16pm PST 19 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Dec 14, 2013 at 3:16am PST 20 / 21 A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 26, 2016 at 8:44pm PDT 21 / 21 Join the conversation K.J. ApaRiverdaleCelebrity InstagramsEye CandyShirtless