KJ Apa Shirtless Pictures

KJ Apa May Be Young, but He Has 1 Killer Six-Pack

If you watch Riverdale, then you already know that KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the show, is one gorgeous human being. While his signature red locks and boyish grin certainly make us weak in the knees, there's just something about his shirtless scenes that sends us over the edge. And thankfully, the 20-year-old actor from New Zealand loves going shirtless in real life just as much as his heartthrob character. He's no stranger to showing off his sweaty six-pack at the gym or cuddling up to a furry creature sans t-shirt . . . and we love him all the more for it. See his hottest shirtless moments ahead.

