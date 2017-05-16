 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Celebrity Instagrams
See the First Adorable Photo From Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Wedding
The Royals
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
NSW Police
Whoever Looks After the NSW Police's Facebook Page Needs a Raise
NSW Police
Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

Karl Stefanovic With Girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough at MBFWA

Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine

View in slideshow
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough made their official debut as a couple on Monday night, when they appeared at 2017 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia together. Sitting in the front row flanked by their mums, Jasmine's sister and — wait for it — Richard Wilkins, the couple looked very happy to be together, stealing glances at each other and, at one point, linking arms.

Related
All the Major Celeb Style Moments From Australian Fashion Week

They were there to watch Justin Cassin's menswear show, which in-demand Aussie model Jordan Barrett was reportedly paid $100,000 to walk in. Scroll to see pictures of Karl and Jasmine in the front row, and keep up with all the Fashion Week content here!

Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
1 / 8
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
2 / 8
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
3 / 8
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
4 / 8
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
5 / 8
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts
6 / 8
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts
7 / 8
Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
8 / 8
Join the conversation
Jasmine Yarbrough2017 MBFWAMbfwaKarl StefanovicCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Birthday Party
3 Reasons Kids Should Never Open Up Gifts During Their Birthday Party
by Lauren Levy
Diet and Exercise to Lose Weight
Personal Essay
7 Habits I Had to Form to Finally Lose the Weight
by Anna Monette Roberts
Steven Khalil Runway Pictures Resort 2018 MBFWA
Australian Fashion Week
by Kate McGregor
MBFWA 2017 Celebrity Beauty Social Media Photos
Celebrity Candids
by Carina Rossi
Musicians Who Have Been on Game of Thrones
Music
13 Musicians Who Brought Their Talents to Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
Australian Fashion Week
by Kate McGregor
Best Cosy Blankets Winter 2017
Decor Shopping
Confirmed: You're Never Too Old For a Favourite Blanket
by Alexandra Whiting
Shoes Bags and Bloggers at Australian Fashion Week 2017
Street Style
Shoes, Bags, Accessories and More: the Street Style Details You Need to See
by Kate McGregor
Best MBFWA 2017 Runway Beauty Looks
Hair
by Carina Rossi
Topsy Tail Ponytail Plait Hair How-To
Hair
by Carina Rossi
Celebrities Front Row 2017 Australian Fashion Week
Australian Fashion Week
The Best Celebrity Style Moments From Day 4 of MBFWA
by Kate McGregor
C/MEO Collective Runway Pictures Resort 2018 MBFWA
Australian Fashion Week
Every Fashion Girl Needs to See the C/MEO Collective Runway Show
by Kate McGregor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds