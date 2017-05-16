Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough made their official debut as a couple on Monday night, when they appeared at 2017 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia together. Sitting in the front row flanked by their mums, Jasmine's sister and — wait for it — Richard Wilkins, the couple looked very happy to be together, stealing glances at each other and, at one point, linking arms.



They were there to watch Justin Cassin's menswear show, which in-demand Aussie model Jordan Barrett was reportedly paid $100,000 to walk in. Scroll to see pictures of Karl and Jasmine in the front row, and keep up with all the Fashion Week content here!