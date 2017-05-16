16/5/17 16/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Jasmine Yarbrough Karl Stefanovic With Girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough at MBFWA Surprise! Karl Stefanovic Hits Fashion Week With His New Love Jasmine 16 May, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 26 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough made their official debut as a couple on Monday night, when they appeared at 2017 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia together. Sitting in the front row flanked by their mums, Jasmine's sister and — wait for it — Richard Wilkins, the couple looked very happy to be together, stealing glances at each other and, at one point, linking arms. RelatedAll the Major Celeb Style Moments From Australian Fashion Week They were there to watch Justin Cassin's menswear show, which in-demand Aussie model Jordan Barrett was reportedly paid $100,000 to walk in. Scroll to see pictures of Karl and Jasmine in the front row, and keep up with all the Fashion Week content here! What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 1 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 2 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 3 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 4 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 5 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts 6 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts 7 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 8 / 8 Join the conversation Share this post Jasmine Yarbrough2017 MBFWAMbfwaKarl StefanovicCelebrity Couples