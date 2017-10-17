Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys Bid an Emotional Farewell to Lisa Wilkinson

Lisa Wilkinson's resignation from the Today Show came as a shock to many — and not least of all two of her closest colleagues, Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys. As stories about wage discrepancies and failed negotiations began to emerge, only one thing was for sure: Lisa will be sorely missed from the show she's been hosting for 10 years.





After the news broke on Monday night, Karl and Sylvia were quick to address it the following morning, each spending a bit of time talking about Lisa and her impact on them personally and professionally. Watch below to see what they had to say.