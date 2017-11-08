 Skip Nav
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims
Celebrity Instagrams
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George
Blake Griffin
Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend? Get to Know NBA Player Blake Griffin
Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards

Kate Middleton at Anna Freud Centre Gala Dinner 2017

Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala

View In Slideshow
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Image Source: Getty

Kate Middleton looked radiant when she stepped out for the Anna Freud National Centre Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The duchess, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, showed off her growing belly in a black floor-length gown as she met with several of the evening's guests, including psychoanalyst Peter Fonagy. William was not in attendance, but the foundation is one of the many charities he is patron of. William hopes to continue to draw attention to children's mental health issues through the charity and highlight the important work the foundation is doing. While we haven't seen Kate since she visited the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Center last week, William attended the annual SkillForce Gala hosted by The Children's Trust on Monday night.

Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
1 / 7
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
2 / 7
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
3 / 7
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
4 / 7
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Image Source: Getty / FRANK AUGSTEIN
5 / 7
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
6 / 7
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Image Source: Getty / FRANK AUGSTEIN
7 / 7
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsKate MiddletonThe RoyalsCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Royals
The Surprising Secrets Behind Princess Diana's Iconic Wardrobe
by Marcia Moody
Princess Diana's Jewellery
The Royals
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Stunning Jewels
by Marcia Moody
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Related?
The Royals
Um, So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Actually Be Related
by Monica Sisavat
What Happens After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement
The Royals
All the Exciting Things We Can Expect After Harry and Meghan Announce Their Engagement
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Style Evolution
The Royals
From Blushing Bride to Senior Royal — Kate Middleton's Style Evolution
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds