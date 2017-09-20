 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Award Season
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

Kate Middleton Children's Mental Health Video

Kate Middleton Continues Her Crusade For Children's Mental Health in New Video: "It Can Be Difficult"

Mental health is a subject that is close to the Duchess of Cambridge's heart. Earlier this year, she sat down with her husband and brother-in-law to talk about how they could improve the world's conversation about this important topic, opening up herself and the difficulty of being a first-time mother to Prince George.

In addition to supporting Heads Together and Place2Be, the soon-to-be mum of three has now teamed up with the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in order to help begin conversations about mental health in the classroom and beyond. "Sometimes, it's just a simple conversation that can make things better," she explained. See how she has previously touched on this important subject, and watch the meaningful video above.
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyKate MiddletonThe Royals
Join The Conversation
The Royals
It Took Kate Middleton 5 Years to Meet the Queen, but Meghan Markle Just Did It in Under 1
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince William's Charity Work
The Royals
4 Ways Prince William Is Making Sure Princess Diana's Mark Is Left on the World
by Monica Sisavat
Prince William Talks About Prince George Going to School
The Royals
Prince William Reveals Whether George or Charlotte Rules the Roost at Home
by Kelsie Gibson
Meghan Markle's Royal Title If She Marries Prince Harry
The Royals
If Meghan Markle Marries Prince Harry, This Would Be Her Royal Title
by Monica Sisavat
Woman Breaks Into Prince George's School
The Royals
A Woman Has Been Arrested After Attempting to Break Into Prince George's School
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds