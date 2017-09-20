Kate Middleton Continues Her Crusade For Children's Mental Health in New Video: "It Can Be Difficult"

Mental health is a subject that is close to the Duchess of Cambridge's heart. Earlier this year, she sat down with her husband and brother-in-law to talk about how they could improve the world's conversation about this important topic, opening up herself and the difficulty of being a first-time mother to Prince George.

In addition to supporting Heads Together and Place2Be, the soon-to-be mum of three has now teamed up with the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in order to help begin conversations about mental health in the classroom and beyond. "Sometimes, it's just a simple conversation that can make things better," she explained. See how she has previously touched on this important subject, and watch the meaningful video above.