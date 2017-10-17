17/10/17 17/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Kate Middleton Dancing With Paddington Bear Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear! 17 October, 2017 by Morgane Le Caer 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Harry to give the surprise of a lifetime to some lucky commuters. To celebrate the upcoming release of the movie Paddington 2, Kate, William, and Harry met up with the cast at London's Paddington Station, where they joined 130 children from a dozen charities they support on board the Belmond British Pullman train. Dressed in a pink Orla Kiely dress, the duchess seemed to be in good spirits as she laughed and danced with Paddington Bear. This marks Kate's second public appearance since Kensington Palace announced her third pregnancy back in September, as she has once again been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. Last week, she debuted her tiny baby bump at a reception at Buckingham Palace in honour of World Mental Health Day, and we're happy to see that she seems to be getting better! RelatedHow Prince Charles Plans to Change the Royal Family When He Becomes King 1 / 15 Image Source: Getty / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE 2 / 15 Image Source: Getty / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE 3 / 15 Image Source: Getty / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE 4 / 15 Image Source: Getty / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE 5 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 6 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 7 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 8 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 9 / 15 Image Source: Getty / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE 10 / 15 Image Source: Getty / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE 11 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 12 / 15 Image Source: Getty / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE 13 / 15 Image Source: Getty / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE 14 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 15 / 15 Join the conversation The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyPrince HarryPrince WilliamKate MiddletonThe Royals