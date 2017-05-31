Dig In, Duchess! These Are Kate Middleton's Favourite Foods

What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends!

This is a biggie for Kate, as she has been noted to enjoy a wide variety of marine fare. If she wasn't ordering salads at her local in Anglesey, she went for fish. She also used to shop at the local fish market there, where the storekeeper reported that she would ask what was fresh that day and often pick up salmon fillet or cod loin.

When she went for a pre-wedding lunch with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, it was reported that Kate ordered the sea bass. In fact, their royal wedding menu included a starter of marinated salmon, crab, and langoustines.

When she and William kayaked out to a remote island in Yellowknife while on their Canadian tour, they enjoyed fresh white local fish as part of their picnic, and Kate has sampled oysters and clams on royal engagements.