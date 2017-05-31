 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton's Favourite Foods

Dig In, Duchess! These Are Kate Middleton's Favourite Foods

On the Lamb
What does the Duchess of Cambridge eat? The short answer is: pretty much everything — just not all in the same day. Countless stories have been crafted about how much or how little she consumes, with speculation about her diet and assorted far-fetched theories about how she retains her slim physique. However, just a little digging reveals exactly what kinds of food the duchess likes, and — surprise! — it's pretty much the same as the rest of us.

The Most Important Meal of the Day
The Most Important Meal of the Day
Kate has been spotted stocking up on Kellogg's cereal and apple juice for breakfast in the past, but during her tour of Asia, it was revealed that the duchess started her day with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon while staying on the Pacific island of Tavanipupu.

But First, Coffee
But First, Coffee
It seems the duchess is a regular coffee drinker, as she was once spotted using her loyalty card at Starbucks. Her order? A decaf (and a cookie).

Salad Days
Salad Days
It has been reported that the duchess is a big fan of fresh, untreated fruit and vegetables, and she has certainly enjoyed her fair share of smoothies and raw coconuts on royal engagements. She apparently enjoys ceviche, goji berries, gazpacho, and tabbouleh, and she is also a big salad fan. When she was living in Anglesey, she and Prince William used to occasionally have dinner at their local pub, where Kate often opted for salad.

Something's Fishy
Something's Fishy
This is a biggie for Kate, as she has been noted to enjoy a wide variety of marine fare. If she wasn't ordering salads at her local in Anglesey, she went for fish. She also used to shop at the local fish market there, where the storekeeper reported that she would ask what was fresh that day and often pick up salmon fillet or cod loin.

When she went for a pre-wedding lunch with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, it was reported that Kate ordered the sea bass. In fact, their royal wedding menu included a starter of marinated salmon, crab, and langoustines.

When she and William kayaked out to a remote island in Yellowknife while on their Canadian tour, they enjoyed fresh white local fish as part of their picnic, and Kate has sampled oysters and clams on royal engagements.

Snack Attack
Snack Attack
Kate enjoyed a bag of popcorn with William during a basketball game in Brooklyn, and she has also been spotted buying a British savoury snack called Mini Cheddars at a petrol station.

Tea Time
Tea Time
During a visit to upscale London grocers Fortnum and Mason, Kate revealed she likes a nice cup of tea and has been spotted enjoying a brew on many occasions.

Spice Girl
Spice Girl
Kate likes a bit of spice! She said during her tour of Canada that curries are one of her favourite things to cook, and also revealed during a recent radio interview that it's hers and William's takeout of choice.

When Kate was pregnant with Prince George, local shopkeepers Chan and Hash Shingadia whipped up a homemade vegetarian curry for the duchess, and when Kate and William were at the Taj Mahal last year, the chef in charge of their menu, Raghu Deora, revealed that the couple had requested a veggie option, so he made them vegetable kebabs and lentil curry.

A Little Comfort
A Little Comfort
Kate often makes William's favourite roast chicken at home, and after apparently acquiring a sausage maker while living in Anglesey, she has also been known to whip up bangers and mash and toad in the hole (a dish of sausages in batter served with onion gravy).

Kate and William are big fans of a London restaurant called Bumpkin, which serves assorted classic British dishes — so much so that one year, it's where they took their staff for Christmas lunch.

On the Lamb
On the Lamb
Kate has been known to tuck into a shepherd's pie, and the couple also chose lamb as the main course at their wedding. At a food fair during their tour of Canada last year, the couple headed for the wine-marinated lamb.

Burger Queen
Burger Queen
Kate and William often fired up the barbecue in their garden when they were living in Anglesey, and it has also been reported that the duchess has ordered a burger at her local pub when she was living in Wales. She and William sometimes pop into an upscale American diner-themed restaurant in London called Automat for cheeseburgers.

The Good Stuff
The Good Stuff
Most of the times that Kate has enjoyed an alcoholic beverage socially, it's a glass of white wine, although she has sampled red wine on her tours too. She sips a small sherry on St. Patrick's Day, and on one engagement she turned down whiskey in favour of cassis.

Kate is also a fan of piña coladas and has enjoyed them on more than one royal tour.

Related
Kate Middleton Looks Totally at Ease While Drinking Guinness and Chatting With Soldiers

Sweet Treats
Sweet Treats
During a trip to Fortnum and Mason, Kate revealed that she has a sweet tooth, saying, "I love chocolate." She certainly appeared to enjoy freshly baked brownies on one royal engagement, and when she ate lunch at London restaurant Koffmann's, she finished her meal with their renowned pistachio souffle.

She is also a fan of cake, revealing that she makes brownies at home with Prince George, and telling The Great British Bake-Off's Mary Berry, "I'm a big fan of your cookbooks and your cakes."

But Kate Doesn't Like . . .
But Kate Doesn't Like . . .
Peanuts? When Kate and William visited Copenhagen in 2011, they were offered a taste of peanut paste, and although William accepted, Kate politely declined.

