16/11/17 16/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Kate Middleton at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children 16 November, 2017 by Morgane Le Caer 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Kate Middleton visited the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London on Tuesday, but she gave us only the tiniest peek at her growing belly. Covering up in a chic cream coat that she first debuted when she was pregnant with Prince George, Kate, who is currently expecting her third child, met with children before hearing some of the personal experiences from parents who have benefited from the charity, which provides childcare, family support, and outreach services in the local area. RelatedThe Designer Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat It's been a busy time for the duchess, who is back to her royal duties after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum in the early stages of her third pregnancy. We last saw her at the Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 12. A few weeks ago, Kate revealed that she was now feeling well enough to drop her son off at Thomas's Battersea School, and she recently stunned everyone in a gorgeous lace-sleeved dress at a gala dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 1 / 14 Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 2 / 14 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 3 / 14 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 4 / 14 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 5 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 6 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 7 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 8 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 9 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 10 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 11 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 12 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 13 / 14 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 14 / 14 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The British RoyalsKate MiddletonThe RoyalsCelebrity Pregnancies