 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kate Middleton Speaks About the Importance of Children's Hospice in a Moving PSA
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Kate Middleton PSA About Children's Hospice Week 2017

Kate Middleton Speaks About the Importance of Children's Hospice in a Moving PSA

Kate Middleton kicked off Children's Hospice Week in the UK by recording a PSA for an organisation near to her heart. As a patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte praised the work of the staff and volunteers who support families of children with life-threatening conditions. "The work they do is extraordinary, and it really does make a world of difference," she said. Ed Sheeran, who is also a supporter of the cause, even lent his song "Lego House" for the PSA.

The moving video is just the latest thing Kate has done this year to support good causes. The Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the wedding of sister Pippa on May 20, has been an extremely passionate advocate for mental health awareness. In addition to supporting Heads Together, her initiative with Prince Harry and Prince William, at the London Marathon in April, she also sat down with the two royals for an honest discussion about their mother's death and the affects it had on them as children.
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsKate MiddletonThe Royals
Join The Conversation
Influencers
YouTuber Eva Gutowski on How She Avoided Getting Bullied in High School
by Kirbie Johnson
Royal Bridesmaid Dresses
Wedding
The Royals Have a Long History of Memorable Bridesmaid Dresses
by Marcia Moody
Prince William Wanted to Give Diana Her Princess Title Back
The Royals
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
How Long Did Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Date?
The Royals
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance Is Over a Decade in the Making
by Quinn Keaney
What Will Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Look Like?
Wedding
The 1 Reason Pippa Middleton Won't Choose a Wedding Gown Like Kate's
by Sarah Wasilak
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realized 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
by Kelsie Gibson
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
See Every Stunning Picture From Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wedding
by Genevieve Rota
Prince William Visiting Kids in the Hospital May 2017
The Royals
Prince William Makes a Young Cancer Patient Laugh During Her Chemotherapy
by Kelsie Gibson
Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Vegetarian
These 5-Ingredient Protein Balls Taste Like a Reese's
by Jenny Sugar
Grace Laing The Voice 2017 Interview
The Voice
10 Minutes With . . . Grace From The Voice
by Genevieve Rota
Princess Diana Public Funeral Pictures
The Royals
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Wedding
Start Packing Your Things — We're All Moving to Pippa Middleton's Gym
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds