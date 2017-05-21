21/5/17 21/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Wedding Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids 21 May, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot on Saturday in a stunning ceremony in the UK. In addition to Pippa's gorgeous dress and her sweet moments with her new husband, we also couldn't get enough of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The two served as page boy and flower girl along with a few other adorable little ones, and Kate Middleton seemed to be tasked with keeping them all on their best behaviour. The Duchess of Cambridge rounded the kids up before the ceremony, but just as they were approaching the priest at the door, Kate hilariously made sure to shush them. She might not have been Pippa's maid of honour, but Kate still definitely made sure everything went smoothly. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 1 / 4 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 2 / 4 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / JUSTIN TALLIS 3 / 4 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 4 / 4 Join the conversation Share this post Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsPrince GeorgeCelebrity WeddingsWeddingKate MiddletonCelebrity KidsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonLol