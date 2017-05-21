Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids

 Skip Nav
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot on Saturday in a stunning ceremony in the UK. In addition to Pippa's gorgeous dress and her sweet moments with her new husband, we also couldn't get enough of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The two served as page boy and flower girl along with a few other adorable little ones, and Kate Middleton seemed to be tasked with keeping them all on their best behaviour. The Duchess of Cambridge rounded the kids up before the ceremony, but just as they were approaching the priest at the door, Kate hilariously made sure to shush them. She might not have been Pippa's maid of honour, but Kate still definitely made sure everything went smoothly.

Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsPrince GeorgeCelebrity WeddingsWeddingKate MiddletonCelebrity KidsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonLol
