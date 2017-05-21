21/5/17 21/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Wedding Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side 21 May, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in Berkshire, UK, on the Saturday, and naturally, one of the esteemed guests was her older sister, Kate. While the duchess opted out of a tradition matron of honour role — reports said she didn't want to "upstage her sister" on the big day — she did fulfil sweet sisterly wedding duties like tending to the bride's Giles Deacon gown, fixing her veil, and wrangling all the tiny page boys and flower girls including her own two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Pippa's ceremony comes just over six years after she became the breakout star at Kate's royal wedding to Prince William. Kate's appearance instantly reminded us of Pippa's back in 2011 — of course, Kate's beautiful, rose-coloured Alexander McQueen look doesn't quite rival Pippa's curve-hugging bridesmaid gown, but her loving looks and doting interactions are definitely the same. From arriving in style with their father, Michael Middleton to sharing kisses with their grooms, once you see photos from both weddings side by side, you'll see what we mean. RelatedKate and Pippa Middleton Prove That a Tiara Won't Come Between Their Sisterly Bond What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 1 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / JUSTIN TALLIS 2 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / AFP 3 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / JUSTIN TALLIS 4 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / AFP 5 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / JUSTIN TALLIS 6 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / BEN STANSALL 7 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 8 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ODD ANDERSEN 9 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / JUSTIN TALLIS 10 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / CARL DE SOUZA 11 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 12 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 13 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 14 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / CARL DE SOUZA 15 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 16 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland 17 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 18 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ian Gavan/GP 19 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 20 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 21 / 22 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 22 / 22 Join the conversation Share this post The British RoyalsCelebrity BridesmaidsCelebrity WeddingsWeddingKate MiddletonThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonCelebrity Families