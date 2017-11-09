09/11/17 09/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Kate Middleton at Place2Be School Leaders Forum 2017 Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day 9 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Kate Middleton was all smiles on Wednesday as she attended the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London. The famous royal, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, gave a glimpse of her growing belly as she wore a plum tunic dress and a poppy pin ahead of Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. Aside from mingling with guests, Kate also took to the stage to talk about the importance of children's mental health. It certainly seems like the royal is feeling like her old self again. After missing Prince George's first day of school due to hyperemesis gravidarum, Kate revealed that she is feeling well enough now to drop her son off at Thomas's Battersea School. "As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child," she said during the forum. "Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together." Hopefully, there will be even more sweet moments with Kate and her family as we approach the holidays. Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 1 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 2 / 15 Image Source: Getty / John Phillips 3 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 4 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 5 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 6 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 7 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 8 / 15 Image Source: Getty / John Phillips 9 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford 10 / 15 Image Source: Getty / John Phillips 11 / 15 Image Source: Getty / JOHN PHILLIPS 12 / 15 Image Source: Getty / John Phillips 13 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 14 / 15 Image Source: Getty / John Phillips 15 / 15 Join the conversation The British RoyalsKate MiddletonThe RoyalsCelebrity PregnanciesPregnancy