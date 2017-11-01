01/11/17 01/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Kate Middleton Playing Tennis in London October 2017 Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids 1 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Kate Middleton is a self-proclaimed tennis fan, and it certainly showed during her latest appearance in London. On Tuesday, the royal, who is currently pregnant with her third child, served up some serious fun as she visited the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre. Sporting a fashionable black tracksuit and sneakers, Kate couldn't contain her laughter as she tossed the ball around with some kids on the court. She even gave one boy a congratulatory high five after their one-on-one. Once again, she has proven that she's not too "princessy" to play sports, and we love it. Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 1 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 2 / 15 The Duchess joins in with a coaching session with Tennis for Kids Ambassador @JoKonta91. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/bl4n10OtxQ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017 3 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 4 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 5 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 6 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 7 / 15 On Court 4 The Duchess gets involved in a @wearecoachcore training session, which is being delivered by Coach Core apprentices. pic.twitter.com/98s9mdwUgp— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017 8 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 9 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 10 / 15 Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS 11 / 15 Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS 12 / 15 Alfie gives HRH a demonstration of his Wheelchair Tennis skills, which he started learning after attending a @TennisFndation Camp in 2005. pic.twitter.com/KEWBckNMNS— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017 13 / 15 Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS 14 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 15 / 15 Join the conversation The British RoyalsKate MiddletonThe Royals