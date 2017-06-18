18/6/17 18/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2017 Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day 18 June, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty The royal family stepped out in style for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday, and the second we laid eyes on Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's matching pink outfits, all we could do was squeal. Perhaps they are big fans of millennial pink, or maybe they just watched Legally Blonde last night, but the mother-daughter duo looked on point. Charlotte, who just turned 2 years old in May, stuck close to her mum as they waved to onlookers, checked out the parade, and watched the jets from the Royal Air Force. At one point, Kate let Charlotte down to watch the event next to her brother, George, and the two were caught looking a little less than enthused on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Kate gave them one of her famous "get it together" pep talks, and things rolled right along. Matchy-matchy outfits and threats through gritted teeth: royal mums are just like us. RelatedThe Cutest Pictures of Princess Charlotte — So Far! What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert 1 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 2 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DMC 3 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DMC 4 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 5 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 6 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DMC 7 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 8 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 9 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert 10 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DMC 11 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 12 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 13 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert 14 / 14 Join the conversation Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsKate MiddletonCelebrity KidsThe RoyalsPrince William