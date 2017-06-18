 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Celebrity Tattoos
The 25 Best Celebrity Tattoos
The Royals
Prince George Was Done With Trooping the Colour Before It Even Started
The Royals
The Royal Family Flashes Some Spectacular Smiles at the Trooping the Colour Parade

Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2017

Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day

View in slideshow
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty

The royal family stepped out in style for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday, and the second we laid eyes on Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's matching pink outfits, all we could do was squeal. Perhaps they are big fans of millennial pink, or maybe they just watched Legally Blonde last night, but the mother-daughter duo looked on point. Charlotte, who just turned 2 years old in May, stuck close to her mum as they waved to onlookers, checked out the parade, and watched the jets from the Royal Air Force. At one point, Kate let Charlotte down to watch the event next to her brother, George, and the two were caught looking a little less than enthused on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Kate gave them one of her famous "get it together" pep talks, and things rolled right along. Matchy-matchy outfits and threats through gritted teeth: royal mums are just like us.

Related
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Charlotte — So Far!
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert
1 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
2 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / DMC
3 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / DMC
4 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
5 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
6 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / DMC
7 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
8 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
9 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert
10 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / DMC
11 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
12 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
13 / 14
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert
14 / 14
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsKate MiddletonCelebrity KidsThe RoyalsPrince William
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
28 Kate Middleton Mum Moments That Will Melt Your Heart
by Lauren Turner
Prince George at the Trooping the Colour 2017 Pictures
The Royals
Prince George Was Done With Trooping the Colour Before It Even Started
by Quinn Keaney
Selena Gomez's Blond Hair in the Bad Liar Music Video
Hair
This Is What Selena Gomez Would Look Like If She Were a Celebrity in the '70s
by Kelsey Garcia
Why Was Camilla at Charles and Diana's Wedding?
The Royals
How Camilla Parker Bowles Tortured Princess Diana at Her Own Wedding
by Annie Gabillet
Woman Shares Curly Hair Tips on Reddit
Hair
1 Woman Is Going Viral For Her Life-Saving Curly Hair Tips
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds