 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why You Should Stop Calling Kate Middleton "Princess Catherine"
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death
Seven Year Switch
It's Over! Here's Where the Seven Year Switch Couples Ended Up

Kate Middleton's Royal Titles

Why You Should Stop Calling Kate Middleton "Princess Catherine"

Kate Middleton officially became the Duchess of Cambridge when she tied the knot with Prince William in April 2011, but she also received a few other titles you may not know about. While Kate is typically referred to as a duchess, she's also listed as a princess of the United Kingdom on Prince George's birth certificate. However, the royal family made it clear that Kate should not be referred to as Princess Catherine, but rather Princess William of Wales, or the female form of her husband's title (similar to the way a commoner would take her husband's last name).

Kate is also known as Countess of Strathearn when she is in Scotland because of William's Earl of Strathearn title. Same goes for when she's in Northern Ireland, where Kate is referred to as Lady Carrickfergus and William is the Baron of Carrickfergus.

Image Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsKate MiddletonCelebrity FactsThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Red Carpet
Celebs Reveal Their Favourite Outfits Growing Up on the Met Gala Red Carpet
by Lindsay Miller
Bohemian Baby Names
Unusual Baby Names
The Most Beautiful Bohemian Baby Names
by Alessia Santoro
Did Princess Diana Tell William and Harry About Her Affair?
The Royals
Princess Diana Felt Betrayed by a Tell-All Book — Here's What William Did to Cheer Her Up
by Caitlin Hacker
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
Cannes Film festival
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Looks Will Take Your Breath Away
by Taylor Wing
Things to Do When You're Bored
Summer
117 Big and Little Things to Do When You're Bored
by Ashley Paige
The Royals
Kate Middleton Speaks About the Importance of Children's Hospice in a Moving PSA
by Kelsie Gibson
Eva Gutowski on Bullying
Influencers
YouTuber Eva Gutowski on How She Avoided Getting Bullied in High School
by Kirbie Johnson
How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?
Wedding
A Very Scientific Look at Pippa and Kate Middleton's Weddings, by the Numbers
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Harry Styles Dated?
Celebrity Relationships
12 Women Harry Styles Might Have Dated at Some Point
by Hedy Phillips
Liu Wen Breaks Barriers (Video)
Asian Models
Chinese Model Liu Wen Is Challenging the Status Quo
by Taylor Wing
Gigi Gorgeous on Transitioning and Her Family Interview
LGBTQ
YouTube Sensation Gigi Gorgeous: "Even Though I'm Transgender, My Family Loves Me"
by Kirbie Johnson
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
See Every Stunning Picture From Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wedding
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds