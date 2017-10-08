 Skip Nav
Kate Winslet Greg James Interview About Her Single

Kate Winslet Had a Brilliant Reaction to Being Reminded About Her Music Career

Did you know that Hollywood's head girl, Kate Winslet, once had a top 10 single? Back in 2001, Kate voiced the character of Belle in the animated film Christmas Carol: The Movie, and for the role she was required to sing. The filmmakers took advantage of Kate's popularity at the time to release one of the songs, the ballad "What If?", as a single. And though it reached a very respectable number six in the UK charts (not to mention hitting number one in Ireland, Belgium and Austria!) it seems like Kate doesn't want to be reminded of her brief foray into pop music.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1's Greg James, Kate was forced to listen to a snippet of the song, which she said her husband also uses to torment her during the worst possible moments. Though Kate took it all in good humour, she did ask Greg to "turn it off!" multiple times.

Also during the interview, Kate took part in a round of Greg's game "Wrong Uns", cracking up along the way as she gave deliberately wrong answers to his questions. There is, of course, a reference to that door that was definitely big enough for two in Titanic, but that wasn't the funniest bit. Let's just say we don't think the Olympic committee should consult Ms Winslet any time in the future!

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury
