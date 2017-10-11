 Skip Nav
Kate Winslet and Idris Elba Talk About Their Sex Scene Video

The Hilarious Reason Idris Elba Made Kate Winslet Wear Socks During Their Sex Scene

Ever wonder what it would be like to film a sex scene with Idris Elba? Well, Kate Winslet has the answer. While promoting their movie The Mountain Between Us on The Graham Norton Show this week, the actress talked about how she really had to take charge during their intimate scene when the director got a case of cold feet. Idris's only request? She keep her socks on. Even though she initially thought he had a problem with her big feet, it turns out it was quite the opposite. "Idris loves feet," Kate told the crowd before playfully yelling, "Everyone, take your shoes off!"

