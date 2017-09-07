 Skip Nav
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Finally Confirm Their Romance With a PDA-Filled Beach Date

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are finally coming out of their shells when it comes to their extremely private romance. The couple, who were first linked back in 2013, were photographed walking hand in hand along the beach in Malibu, California, on Monday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two, who have rarely been spotted together, showed sweet PDA as they shared a few laughs while taking a stroll in the sand. "Katie and Jamie were holding hands" and "drinking together," an eyewitness revealed. "They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close." Their relationship marks Katie's first public romance since divorcing Tom Cruise in 2012. Hopefully Jamie and Katie will make even more sweet couple appearances in the future.

Image Sources: Getty / Joe Scarnici and Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
