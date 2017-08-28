28/8/17 28/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs Katy Perry Is the "Hostess With the Mostest" at the MTV VMAs 28 August, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / John Shearer Katy Perry was a vision in white when she hit the blue carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, on Monday. Katy has a big night ahead of her; not only is she hosting the show for the first time ever, but she will also be taking the stage for a performance that will surely not disappoint. And if that wasn't exciting enough, Katy is nominated for five awards, including best pop and best art direction. Prior to the show, Katy posted a photo from rehearsals on Instagram, writing, "✨YOUR HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTEST✨@VMAS." We can't wait to see what she has in store for us tonight! RelatedLook Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 1 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk 2 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 3 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 4 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 5 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 6 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk 7 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer 8 / 8 Join the conversation Katy PerryAward SeasonMTV VMAsRed Carpet