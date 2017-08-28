 Skip Nav
Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs

Katy Perry Is the "Hostess With the Mostest" at the MTV VMAs

Katy Perry Is the "Hostess With the Mostest" at the MTV VMAs
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer

Katy Perry was a vision in white when she hit the blue carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, on Monday. Katy has a big night ahead of her; not only is she hosting the show for the first time ever, but she will also be taking the stage for a performance that will surely not disappoint. And if that wasn't exciting enough, Katy is nominated for five awards, including best pop and best art direction. Prior to the show, Katy posted a photo from rehearsals on Instagram, writing, "✨YOUR HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTEST✨@VMAS." We can't wait to see what she has in store for us tonight!

