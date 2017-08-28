Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments

 Skip Nav
Katy Perry is hosting the MTV VMAs for the first time this Monday, and if we know anything about her, it's sure to be crazy. Over the years, the singer has had some pretty iconic moments during the award show, but she has also had a lot of firsts. It's where she performed her first single, "I Kissed a Girl"; it's where she met her former husband, Russell Brand; and it's even where she started her love-hate friendship with Taylor Swift. While there's still no word on whether the two frenemies will bury the hatchet during the show this year, we anticipate that there are even more exciting moments in store. Take a look back at her most memorable appearances on the show ahead.

2008: She Had Mad Love For Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus
2008: She Had Mad Love For Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

It was a much simpler time.

1 / 12
2008: She Performed Her Hit "I Kissed a Girl"
2008: She Performed Her Hit "I Kissed a Girl"
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk

The audience couldn't help but sing along.

2 / 12
2009: Katy Didn't Win Any Awards, but She Did Steal Russell Brand's Heart
2009: Katy Didn't Win Any Awards, but She Did Steal Russell Brand's Heart
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

Before developing a relationship, the two couldn't stop flirting during the show as host Russell talked about how he was the true winner of the night because he was staying at the same hotel as Katy.

3 / 12
2010: Katy Kept Russell Close Even Though He Couldn't Attend the Show
2010: Katy Kept Russell Close Even Though He Couldn't Attend the Show
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Since Russell, who was her fiancé at the time, couldn't attend the show, she decided to paste his face on her fingernails.

4 / 12
2010: Katy and Nicki Minaj Shared the Stage
2010: Katy and Nicki Minaj Shared the Stage
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter

Way before the ladies recorded "Swish Swish," they presented during the show.

5 / 12
2011: Katy Attended the Show With Her Husband
2011: Katy Attended the Show With Her Husband
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Nearly two years after sparking a flirty friendship, the lovebirds attended the VMAs as a married couple. They broke up the following year.

6 / 12
2011: Katy Earned Her First Moonman
2011: Katy Earned Her First Moonman
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff

The singer took home the award for best collaboration and best special effects for "E.T." with Kanye West and video of the year for "Firework."

7 / 12
2012: Katy Kissed One Direction and Made Us Eternally Jealous
2012: Katy Kissed One Direction and Made Us Eternally Jealous
Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen

Katy snuck in a kiss after presenting them an award on stage.

8 / 12
2013: Katy Showed Off Her Best "Roar" With a Grill
2013: Katy Showed Off Her Best "Roar" With a Grill
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney

The singer promoted her new single by wearing cheetah print and donning a mouthpiece for the cameras.

9 / 12
2013: Richard Simmons Worshipped at Katy's Feet
2013: Richard Simmons Worshipped at Katy's Feet
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

Before stepping inside, Katy met the workout guru on the red carpet.

10 / 12
2013: She Stepped Into the Ring on Stage
2013: She Stepped Into the Ring on Stage
Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola

She went all out for her VMAs performance.

11 / 12
2014: Katy Channelled Her Inner Britney Spears
2014: Katy Channelled Her Inner Britney Spears
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt

The singer and Riff Raff paid tribute to Britney and Justin Timberlake's iconic look from the '90s.

12 / 12
