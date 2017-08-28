Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments

Katy Perry is hosting the MTV VMAs for the first time this Monday, and if we know anything about her, it's sure to be crazy. Over the years, the singer has had some pretty iconic moments during the award show, but she has also had a lot of firsts. It's where she performed her first single, "I Kissed a Girl"; it's where she met her former husband, Russell Brand; and it's even where she started her love-hate friendship with Taylor Swift. While there's still no word on whether the two frenemies will bury the hatchet during the show this year, we anticipate that there are even more exciting moments in store. Take a look back at her most memorable appearances on the show ahead.