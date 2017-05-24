 Skip Nav
Katy Perry Tells the Whole Story Behind Her Taylor Swift Feud: "She Started It"
Katy Perry Tells the Whole Story Behind Her Taylor Swift Feud: "She Started It"

It seems like Katy Perry is finally ready to end her feud with Taylor Swift. During The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special on Monday night, the "Bon Appétit" singer talked candidly with host James Corden about her ongoing beef with the pop star. "There's a situation," she admitted. "She started it, and it's time for her to finish it." Katy then explained how she never "stole" backup dancers from Taylor, who hinted in her infamous Rolling Stone interview in 2014 that Katy tried to sabotage her entire tour. Katy says she tried to talk to Taylor about it, but Taylor refused to speak with her. "I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me," Katy said, referring to "Bad Blood" from Taylor's 1989 album. "And I'm like, 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'"

Even though Katy appears to have retaliated with her song "Swish Swish," which many fans think is a diss track about Taylor, she admitted that she's ready to wipe her hands clean of the drama and move on. "What I want to say is that I'm ready for that BS to be done," she continued. "Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there's going to be a reaction, and trust me, daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma, right? I think personally that women together — not divided, and none of this petty bullsh*t — women together will heal the world."

The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsKaty PerryCelebrity FeudsJames CordenTaylor Swift
