 Skip Nav
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
Easy Halloween Costumes
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Katy Perry Helps Fan Propose at Concert

Relive the Sweet Moment Katy Perry Helped 1 Fan Propose to Her Girlfriend at a Concert

When Katy Perry made a stop during her Witness tour on National Coming Out Day, she had something extra special to do for two lucky fans. The "Swish Swish" singer was performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when she invited a couple to join her on stage. She told one of them (who was also named Katy, coincidentally), "You said you had a wish. Well, this is a shooting star," while pointing at a glittery star hanging near them. "What's your wish, Katy?" she asked.

The fan responded, "Well, I don't know if you all have seen Becky, but she's pretty even without any makeup on," while looking at her girlfriend in front of the crowd. And that's when she got down on one knee to pop the big question as the audience (and Katy Perry) collectively freaked out over how epic and adorable the proposal was. Of course, Becky said yes!

If you're in need of a heartwarming pick-me-up, watch footage of the sweet proposal in the video below. File this one under videos to watch on a sad, rainy day.

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
Join the conversation
LGBTQLGBTQ RightsKaty Perry
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds