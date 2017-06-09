Katy Perry Is Live Streaming Her Life Until Monday and We Can't Look Away

Today Katy Perry released her new album Witness, after months of single releases and promo work. To celebrate the launch, she's given her fans the gift of ultimate stalking capabilities — by live streaming her life, Big Brother-style, until Monday.

Taking up residence in what she calls "Witness Headquarters" for the weekend, Katy's allowing a bunch of cameras to follow her every move, and honestly, it's captivating. It's literally like being a fly on the wall in Katy Perry's life and I never knew I needed it so badly. I've been watching for 30 minutes (I swear I'm doing Actual Work in between) and so far I've learned:



Katy's refusing to go to bed until her burger arrives.

She says a simple tweet and link to promote an album isn't enough for the fans anymore.

She thinks the music industry is one of the last to adapt to change, especially when it comes to digital and social media.

She's obsessed with her ADORABLE dog Nugget and OMG you just need to watch and see how cute she is.

She's friends with (or at least hanging out at her place with) Hayden James, the Australian singer-songwriter behind this song that you all know.

She wants to see Wonder Woman and she's stoked with how well it's done.

and she's stoked with how well it's done. There's a lot of singing and dancing going on at all times. Like, a lot.

They had to turn the audio off when her friend (possibly her assistant) had to tell her something in private. We need to know what it waaas.

Katy is doing the dishes after everyone else has gone to bed.

She'll answer questions coming through to the stream sporadically and some of them are doozies.

We'll let you ~witness~ the rest below. Enjoy!