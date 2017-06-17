 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Katy Perry Denounces Music Award Shows: "All the Awards That I've Won Are Fake"
Aquaman
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman
The Royals
Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual
Celebrity Instagrams
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
Red Carpet
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"

Katy Perry New York Times Interview June 2017

Katy Perry Denounces Music Award Shows: "All the Awards That I've Won Are Fake"

With each passing day of promoting her latest album, Witness, Katy Perry has been increasingly candid. The 32-year-old "Swish Swish" singer has opened up about everything from her feud with Taylor Swift to her personal struggle with suicidal thoughts, and now she's taking award shows to task. In a brutally honest interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, Katy claimed that "all the award shows are fake, and all the awards that I've won are fake." Since breaking into the music industry with "I Kissed a Girl" in 2008, Katy has picked up trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, and American Music Awards, but she said that the awards aren't a representation of fan love, but rather "they're construct."

Katy, who recently said she got her new haircut because she doesn't "even want to look like Katy Perry anymore," also discussed the issues she has with her ever-changing public persona. "I didn't kill [the old Katy Perry], because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then," she said of her younger look. "I'm not a con artist, I didn't con people, like, that was just me. And this is now."

Katy's comments to The New York Times come hot on the heels of her YouTube campaign, where she streamed her life in all of its unapologetic glory to fans for 72 hours straight. The experiment was done as a way to show her authentic self and included moments like apologising to Taylor for the drama that's gone down between them and telling fans which of her ex-boyfriends is best in bed (hi, John Mayer). Rather than Witness, maybe Katy should've titled her album Truth Serum instead.

Image Source: Getty / AFP
Join the conversation
Katy PerryCelebrity QuotesAward Shows
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears as She Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts
by Monica Sisavat
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Digital Life
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Facts About Diamonds
Wedding
11 Things You Never Knew About Diamonds
by Nicole Yi
Sam Hunt Talks About Getting His Girlfriend Back June 2017
Award Season
Wow, Sam Hunt Really Racked Up the Air Miles Trying to Win His Now-Wife Back
by Brittney Stephens
Lauren Morelli Interview About OITNB Season 5
Lauren Morelli
Orange Is the New Black: The Truth Behind That Heartbreaking Season 5 Flashback
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds