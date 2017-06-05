 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Katy Perry's Manchester Performance Will Make You Cry and Smile at the Same Time
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Katy Perry Performance at One Love Manchester Concert

Katy Perry's Manchester Performance Will Make You Cry and Smile at the Same Time

Katy Perry was one of the many stars who took the stage at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. Clad in an all-white ensemble, the singer began her performance by asking the crowd to shout "I love you" before launching into an emotional rendition of "Part of Me." During her performance, audience members were shown crying as they sang along. Katy then changed up the energy with a powerful performance of her hit, "Roar." Watch Katy's performance above now.
Join the conversation
Manchester AttackTVKaty PerryMusic
Join The Conversation
Music
Céline Dion Dresses Like Belle to Perform Her New Beauty and the Beast Song
by Kelsie Gibson
Theresa May Comments on the London Bridge Attacks
theresa may
British Prime Minister Says "Enough Is Enough" After Recent London Attacks
by Terry Carter
Does Queen Elizabeth II Watch The Crown?
the crown
Queen Elizabeth II's Reaction to Watching The Crown Is Probably Not What You'd Think
by Quinn Keaney
Caffeine Before a Race
Running
Use This Trick to Get a Supercharged Boost From Coffee Before a Race
by Dominique Astorino
The Keepers Reddit AMA
The Keepers
The Director of The Keepers Did a Reddit AMA — and the Catholic Church Replied
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds