 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Australian Survivor
Jacqui on Henry's Decision to Swap Tribes: "That Was a Real Kick in the Gut"
TV
The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t
TV
What It Means Now That the White Walkers Have a Dragon

Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" Music Video

Katy Perry Pulls Out All the Stops For Her Campy, Star-Studded "Swish Swish" Video

A month after Katy Perry dropped a lyric video for "Swish Swish" starring Brazilian GIF queen and former pop singer Gretchen (née Maria Odete Brito de Miranda), the pop diva released a trailer for her full-length video, which apparently embraces the basketball theme of the song literally and features a ton of eclectic stars. The music video might be a campy take on a basketball game, but it's reminiscent of the star-studded lineup Perry's long-time rival Taylor Swift got together for her elaborate "Bad Blood" video (since "Bad Blood" is a dis track about Perry and "Swish Swish" is about Swift, the move makes perfect sense).

Included in the tease for the music video are Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Thor Björnsson (aka The Mountain on Game of Thrones), Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz, Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things fame, the cast of GLOW, Internet star Christine Sydelko, and sportscasters Bill Walton and Rich Eisen. Although she doesn't make an appearance in the clip, Nicki Minaj will apparently pop up as herself (she's featured on the track), and there are rumours that Swift herself might cameo as well. We won't hold our breath.

Join the conversation
Katy PerryNicki MinajMusic VideosMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Music
21 Reasons Louis Tomlinson Is the Hot Brit Who Should Be on Your Radar
by Hedy Phillips
JAY-Z's Chester Bennington Tribute at V Fest | Video
Music
JAY-Z Pays Tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington at His V Fest Concert
by Terry Carter
Rihanna's Quotes About Diplo in GQ Magazine 2017
Music
Diplo Asked Rihanna What She Thought of His Music, and Her Response Is Legendary
by Quinn Keaney
Cello and Flute Game of Thrones Theme Song Cover
Music
We Never Expected a Game of Thrones Song Cover Like This, but Here We Are
by Brinton Parker
Songs About Dating in Your 20s
Music
Dating in My 20s: A Retrospective Playlist
by Sofi Hersher
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds