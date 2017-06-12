 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears as She Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Dogs
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You
NSFW
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
Spotify
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops

Katy Perry Talks About Suicide on YouTube Livestream

Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears as She Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts


Katy Perry gave fans a peek into her emotional therapy session on Friday night. The singer has been live-streaming her life on her YouTube channel as part of the release of her Witness album, and during her session with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, Katy got heartbreakingly honest about her past suicidal thoughts and the real reason behind her pixie haircut. Katy told Dr. Singh that she often feels divided between "Katy Perry, the pop star" and "Katheryn Hudson, the dork" her family and close friends know, which was also the motivation behind her new hairdo. "I didn't want to look like Katy Perry anymore," she said. "I'm a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I'm a big goofball. The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger than life personality. That's the point of this whole thing, if people can see I'm just like them then they can dream just as big."

According to Australia's News Corp, Katy also opened up about her previous battles with alcohol, revealing that she struggled with thoughts of suicide in the past. "I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed," she said. "You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved." Katy's 72-hour Witness World Wide YouTube special is running through Monday and will include a free concert for a select group of fans.

Image Source: YouTube user KatyPerry
Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsKaty PerryCelebrity Quotes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
by Brittney Stephens
Sam Hunt Talks About Getting His Girlfriend Back June 2017
Award Season
Wow, Sam Hunt Really Racked Up the Air Miles Trying to Win His Now-Wife Back
by Brittney Stephens
Ashley Graham Glamour July 2017
body positivity
Ashley Graham Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed When She Was 17
by Kelsie Gibson
Is Serena Williams Having a Boy or Girl?
Celebrity Interviews
Whoops! Venus Williams May Have Just Revealed the Sex of Serena's Baby
by Monica Sisavat
Miley Cyrus "I Kissed a Girl" Quotes May 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Miley Cyrus Says Katy Perry Wrote "I Kissed a Girl" About Her, but Like . . .
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds