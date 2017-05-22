 Skip Nav
Is "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift? Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight Once and For All
Katy Perry Talks About "Swish Swish" on Tonight Show 2017

Is "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift? Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight Once and For All

Katy Perry released the third single off her latest album, Witness, titled "Swish, Swish," earlier this week, and on Friday night, she stopped by The Tonight Show to set the record straight on whether or not the track is a shot at her nemesis, Taylor Swift. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon, the singer explained the true meaning behind the lyrics after Jimmy asked if the song featuring Nicki Minaj song is "about anyone we know."

Following the song's release, Orange Is the New Black's Ruby Rose tweeted, "'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," clearing calling out Katy's recent singles "Bon Appétit" and "Chained to the Rhythm." Although Ruby said she had no bone to pick with Nicki, she also took aim at Katy's political passions and participation in Hillary Clinton's campaign. "I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer." Katy has yet to respond to Ruby's comments.
Late Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonJimmy FallonKaty PerryViral VideosMusic
