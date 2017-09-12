12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Keira Knightley Keira Knightley on BGC Charity Day 2017 Keira Knightley Plays Stockbroker For the Day 12 September, 2017 by Lucy Kenny 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Keira Knightley and a number of famous faces were out on Monday to trade in support of BGC Charity Day. BGC set up its charity day to commemorate the 658 colleagues and 61 Eurobroker employees who were tragically killed on September 11 by distributing 100 percent of their global revenues to Relief Fund and other charities around the world. Keira attended the event on behalf of the SMA Trust, a charity dedicated to finding a cure and treatments for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Past BGC Charity Days have seen the likes of Prince Harry and Prince William, Margot Robbie, and Jake Gyllenhaal reach for the phone to show their support. Read on to see Keira play stockbroker alongside Elizabeth Hurley, Danny DeVito, and Didier Drogba. Keira Knightley What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the SMA Trust. 1 / 18 Keira Knightley What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the SMA Trust. 2 / 18 Keira Knightley What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the SMA Trust. 3 / 18 Elizabeth Hurley and Alan Carr What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing Walking With The Wounded. 4 / 18 Mary Berry What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing Child Bereavement UK. 5 / 18 Keira Knightley What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the SMA Trust. 6 / 18 Davina McCall What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing Action Medical Research. 7 / 18 Danny DeVito What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the SMA Trust. 8 / 18 Sophie, Countess of Wessex What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing Brainwave. 9 / 18 Didier Drogba What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the Didier Drogba Foundation. 10 / 18 Keira Knightley What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the SMA Trust. 11 / 18 Wayne and Frankie Bridge What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing The Lily Foundation. 12 / 18 Lorraine Kelly What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing Centrepoint. 13 / 18 Keira Knightley What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the SMA Trust. 14 / 18 Fearne Cotton and Davina McCall What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing Coppafeel! and Action Medical Research. 15 / 18 Sir Alex Ferguson What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing Muscular Dystrophy. 16 / 18 Dame Kelly Holmes What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust. 17 / 18 Keira Knightley What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Representing the SMA Trust. 18 / 18 Join the conversation Keira KnightleyCelebritiesElizabeth HurleyMary BerryDavina McCall