Keira Knightley Plays Stockbroker For the Day

Keira Knightley and a number of famous faces were out on Monday to trade in support of BGC Charity Day. BGC set up its charity day to commemorate the 658 colleagues and 61 Eurobroker employees who were tragically killed on September 11 by distributing 100 percent of their global revenues to Relief Fund and other charities around the world. Keira attended the event on behalf of the SMA Trust, a charity dedicated to finding a cure and treatments for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Past BGC Charity Days have seen the likes of Prince Harry and Prince William, Margot Robbie, and Jake Gyllenhaal reach for the phone to show their support. Read on to see Keira play stockbroker alongside Elizabeth Hurley, Danny DeVito, and Didier Drogba.