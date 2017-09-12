Keira Knightley Plays Stockbroker For the Day

 Skip Nav
Keira Knightley
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Keira Knightley and a number of famous faces were out on Monday to trade in support of BGC Charity Day. BGC set up its charity day to commemorate the 658 colleagues and 61 Eurobroker employees who were tragically killed on September 11 by distributing 100 percent of their global revenues to Relief Fund and other charities around the world. Keira attended the event on behalf of the SMA Trust, a charity dedicated to finding a cure and treatments for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Past BGC Charity Days have seen the likes of Prince Harry and Prince William, Margot Robbie, and Jake Gyllenhaal reach for the phone to show their support. Read on to see Keira play stockbroker alongside Elizabeth Hurley, Danny DeVito, and Didier Drogba.

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the SMA Trust.

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the SMA Trust.

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the SMA Trust.

Elizabeth Hurley and Alan Carr
Elizabeth Hurley and Alan Carr
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing Walking With The Wounded.

Mary Berry
Mary Berry
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing Child Bereavement UK.

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the SMA Trust.

Davina McCall
Davina McCall
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing Action Medical Research.

Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the SMA Trust.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing Brainwave.

Didier Drogba
Didier Drogba
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the Didier Drogba Foundation.

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the SMA Trust.

Wayne and Frankie Bridge
Wayne and Frankie Bridge
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing The Lily Foundation.

Lorraine Kelly
Lorraine Kelly
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing Centrepoint.

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the SMA Trust.

Fearne Cotton and Davina McCall
Fearne Cotton and Davina McCall
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing Coppafeel! and Action Medical Research.

Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing Muscular Dystrophy.

Dame Kelly Holmes
Dame Kelly Holmes
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Representing the SMA Trust.

