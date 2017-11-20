 Skip Nav
Kelly Clarkson Brings It Back to 2003 With Her Powerhouse AMAs Performance

After opening the show with a gut-wrenching cover of "Everybody Hurts" alongside Pink, Kelly Clarkson hit the American Music Awards stage with a performance of her own. Clarkson, who walked the red carpet with her daughter, River, and stepdaughter, Savannah, started with 2003's "Miss Independent" and moved into her recent hit "Love So Soft," showing off her powerhouse vocals and bringing the audience to its feet. Watch the video now!

