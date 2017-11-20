Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017

It was girls' night out for Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards in LA on Monday. The singer, who is set to open the show alongside Pink tonight, hit the red carpet with her 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, and her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Savannah Blackstock, whom she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock. Before taking the stage, Kelly talked to E! News about how she manages being a mum and a singer. "I think it's any working mum, any working parent's struggle. It's a balancing act. We do our best," she explained, jokingly adding, "I am sure they will end up in therapy."

Kelly also opened up about her upcoming stint on the next season of NBC's The Voice. "I like that I get to be a coach and not a judge. 'Cause I am not good at judging. But I am really good at coaching and feeling like I have been them." Keep reading to see more photos of Kelly's night.

Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017
