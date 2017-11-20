20/11/17 20/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Kelly Clarkson and Family at the 2017 American Music Awards Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter 20 November, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017 It was girls' night out for Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards in LA on Monday. The singer, who is set to open the show alongside Pink tonight, hit the red carpet with her 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, and her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Savannah Blackstock, whom she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock. Before taking the stage, Kelly talked to E! News about how she manages being a mum and a singer. "I think it's any working mum, any working parent's struggle. It's a balancing act. We do our best," she explained, jokingly adding, "I am sure they will end up in therapy." RelatedKelly Clarkson's Family Photos Are Just Like Her Hit Songs — You'll Never Get Tired of Them Kelly also opened up about her upcoming stint on the next season of NBC's The Voice. "I like that I get to be a coach and not a judge. 'Cause I am not good at judging. But I am really good at coaching and feeling like I have been them." Keep reading to see more photos of Kelly's night. Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 1 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 2 / 6 Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON 3 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 4 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 5 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017 6 / 6 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Kelly ClarksonAward SeasonCelebrity FamiliesAMAsAmerican Music AwardsRed CarpetMusicCelebrities