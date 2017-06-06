"I'm So Over That Question!" — Kelly Rowland on What She Gets Asked the Most

PS: What question would you say you get asked the most?
KR: Probably the "When is Destiny’s Child going to make another record?" question. It's so old, I’m so over that question!
PS: Do you get sick of answering Destiny’s Child questions?
KR: No, I mean, it's a part of my foundation and the thread of who I am — but I do think that, you know, I'm here, I have an album, someone else is pregnant with twins, the other person is focused on her record and her bedding line and she wants to get married . . . like, no one's got that train of thought right now, no one really cares! There are so many other things happening!
PS: Your 60 Minutes interview was great and it got quite deep. Are you used to sharing your life with people, or does it make you uncomfortable?
KR: Oh, thank you! I share what I want to share, when I feel like sharing it. I feel like there's a time and a place for everything. For me, I didn't know I was going to cry so much. I didn't know I was going to cry so much, and I think that in that moment I hadn't really thought about it and Mother’s Day was coming up and it was really hitting home. I was like , God doggett, they just got right in there. Right in there! Right when a chick is pre-menstrual, it’s just too much! But it was a really beautiful interview and they did really well so I appreciate that.
PS: Final question, who do you think will win The Voice?
KR: The goal is somebody from my team. That’s all I care about [laughs] with all due respect to everybody else, and by the way there are so many great talents there. Please, get behind Team Kelly!