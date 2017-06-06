"I'm So Over That Question!" — Kelly Rowland on What She Gets Asked the Most

Kelly Rowland is lounged across a couch when I walk into a small room at Sydney's Fox Studios to interview her. She's wearing jeans, a red checked shirt and an olive green anorak, with a huge, fluffy, faux fur hood. A warm lamp is glowing next to her, a scented candle is burning, and there's a bottle of water at the ready. It's cosy. She greets me with a huge smile and a handshake, and compliments my glasses, shifting up on the couch so I can sit down. She looks almost makeup free and about 12 years old, so perfect is her skin.

I don't know what I expected from Kelly Rowland, but this was not it. Maybe it's because she was in one of the most successful girl groups of all time. Because she's one of the most enduring entertainers of our time (20 years in the industry this year!). Because she's mega-star famous, buddies with nearly every famous person you can think of. Because she (and Nelly) gave us "Dilemma," the timeless 2002 R&B banger, anthem to our teenage years. Maybe it's because she's damn near iconic, and interviews with people as famous as her can tend to be more formal. Whatever the reason, I wasn't expecting casual Kelly — but I'm so glad I got to meet her.

A minute or so into our chat I could see why she's so popular with her peers and the public alike: she exudes kindness and warmth, but she's damn funny too. Smart, considered, open. Cheeky! She's the type of woman you want to be best friends with — if only Beyoncé hadn't got there first, amiright?

Taking up a coach's role on The Voice Australia, Kelly's become a regular on our TV screens and in the local media. But what's she like to shoot the breeze with? Find out below, and make sure you imagine every word Kelly says with that Southern twang and a heap of personality — it was one of the best things about her.