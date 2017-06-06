"I'm So Over That Question!" — Kelly Rowland on What She Gets Asked the Most

 Skip Nav
Kelly Rowland is lounged across a couch when I walk into a small room at Sydney's Fox Studios to interview her. She's wearing jeans, a red checked shirt and an olive green anorak, with a huge, fluffy, faux fur hood. A warm lamp is glowing next to her, a scented candle is burning, and there's a bottle of water at the ready. It's cosy. She greets me with a huge smile and a handshake, and compliments my glasses, shifting up on the couch so I can sit down. She looks almost makeup free and about 12 years old, so perfect is her skin.

I don't know what I expected from Kelly Rowland, but this was not it. Maybe it's because she was in one of the most successful girl groups of all time. Because she's one of the most enduring entertainers of our time (20 years in the industry this year!). Because she's mega-star famous, buddies with nearly every famous person you can think of. Because she (and Nelly) gave us "Dilemma," the timeless 2002 R&B banger, anthem to our teenage years. Maybe it's because she's damn near iconic, and interviews with people as famous as her can tend to be more formal. Whatever the reason, I wasn't expecting casual Kelly — but I'm so glad I got to meet her.

A minute or so into our chat I could see why she's so popular with her peers and the public alike: she exudes kindness and warmth, but she's damn funny too. Smart, considered, open. Cheeky! She's the type of woman you want to be best friends with — if only Beyoncé hadn't got there first, amiright?

Taking up a coach's role on The Voice Australia, Kelly's become a regular on our TV screens and in the local media. But what's she like to shoot the breeze with? Find out below, and make sure you imagine every word Kelly says with that Southern twang and a heap of personality — it was one of the best things about her.

Image Source: Getty

POPSUGAR Australia: How are you enjoying the whole Voice process?

Kelly Rowland: I love it. I mean to be honest I’m having a good time while I’m here, I’m watching my son enjoy himself here . . . and that makes everything fine. Somebody said, "Would you come back?" and I’m like, "Yeah!" I love the fact that everything has kind of fallen into place perfectly, you know what I mean? We found a great place to stay at, my son has made friends, I made a friend with Delta [Goodrem] . . . I feel like I’m just — I’m delighted.

PS: I always wonder what it’s like. You literally uproot your life for a little while to be here, it’s not a small change.

KR: Well, my son adapts to pretty much anything. That’s part of his genetics now — he knows his mum is a gypsy basically, and he’s pretty much used to it. I’ve always been travelling and busy, my whole life! It's fine.

Image Source: Channel Nine

PS: So what do you think of the Australian talent?

KR: Honestly, it threw me. Completely threw me. I didn’t want to come in with any expectations — at the end it’s just important to just allow yourself to have an experience and that's exactly what's happened. So when I came in, the first day I remember I was like, "It’s dope, it’s dope, it’s cool," and the second day I’m like, "What the heck just happened?" The third day, I called friends back home and was like, "Have y’all looked or scouted for talent down here?" and they’re asking me, like, "Why would you say that?" I’m like, "Because y’all are missing some major people!" That’s how I feel, honestly. I feel like there’s some really great talent down here and I feel like it’s necessary — it’s worth seeing in other parts of the world.

PS: It’s quite rare for Australia to break through and get to that next level internationally.

KR: Well I mean, labels just have to spend the money. They need to spend the money because, I must admit, I came from an era where Sony — I was signed with Columbia Records and it was under the Sony umbrella — they spent so much money making sure that DC [Destiny's Child] was in Asia, Europe, here. Everywhere we spent that great amount of time, we broke it, and that's the reason we’re able to still sit here today and have a conversation. I broke here in this territory and had number one records in this territory — it’s freakin' amazing. So yeah, they’ve just got to spend the money to break them. Break the ice!

Image Source: Getty

PS: What does star quality look like to you?

KR: Star quality [long pause] is humble . . . but confident. Star quality is . . . excited about the moment. Star quality is effortless. Star quality is goosebumps. Star quality is enjoying watching someone, because you see them enjoying themselves.

PS: What can you tell us about the other three coaches, Seal, Delta Goodrem and Boy George?

KR: I can tell you, everybody is almost going to be sick of me and Delta's lovefest, so I'm going to start some shit myself!

PS: It's nice! There's always that narrative in the media about the women fighting behind the scenes.

KR: I'm a feminist at heart but I truly think that she's just an incredible person, just across the board. It's not even just about her talent — her talent is remarkable, that girl's voice is just . . . I could listen to it all day, it's fantastic. And the fact that she's beautiful, she's just this Barbie doll and I just want to dress her up and play paper dolls, but also her heart is in it here, which is why she's been here for six years. Her heart is in it. There have been artists that come on and she's like, "I remember you from such and such on this season," and I'm like, "How the hell do you remember all of that straight away?" It's because she's dedicated. With Seal, he's very in tune with people spiritually, you know what I mean? And George is like, "Look guys, you're great, you're great, you I'm not so sure, you're great, no, no, no." He cuts right to the chase and I really respect that about him. It's been awesome to be up here with them.

Image Source: Getty

PS: In your life and with the experience you've got, do you have a mantra or anything you carry with you that you share with other people?

KR: Passion is not for purchase. You can't just do something because you think it looks cute or you want to be famous, do it because it gives you life in the morning. Life isn't worth living unless you're doing the things that make it like that. I tell them to practice until you can’t get it wrong, not until you get it right, and I tell them to be engaging with people because that’s the kind of world we live in. It's so funny because I do believe in some mystery, and while you can keep some things to yourself, it’s important to be OK with feeling human and flawed — you don't have to be perfect. I think that it's just important to be authentic.

Image Source: Channel Nine

PS: I wanted to ask you your opinion on social media, as a mother and as someone who uses it yourself. I feel like we're getting to a point where it's getting a little crazy. Do you have thoughts on how you're going to monitor it as your son grows up?

KR: My goal as a mother is to keep the lines of communication wide open. I don't want my son to feel like he has to hide anything from me. I don't care what it is, even if I've had a really bad day, I want him to hear I had a bad day. I'm not trying to sugarcoat anything. "This person pissed me off." "Why Mum?" "Because this and this and this, and when they did this, I said this . . . " I want him to see everything. I think that there are so many different scales of emotions; life is real. Great moments and disappointment are real, and I want him to see all of that and to keep the lines of communication open, so that he comes home and he's like, "Such and such said this to me."

I remember somebody said, "Would you let your son curse?" Only at me. My husband said, "I'd be way more pissed off if he got in trouble for calling someone stupid, because then you're actually starting to screw up somebody else's life." And he was so right, he was like, "I'd rather him curse, say a curse word, than call somebody stupid." I was like, "You know what, I agree. Let's get married." And that's what happened [laughs].

Image Source: Getty

PS: What question would you say you get asked the most?

KR: Probably the "When is Destiny’s Child going to make another record?" question. It's so old, I’m so over that question!

PS: Do you get sick of answering Destiny’s Child questions?

KR: No, I mean, it's a part of my foundation and the thread of who I am — but I do think that, you know, I'm here, I have an album, someone else is pregnant with twins, the other person is focused on her record and her bedding line and she wants to get married . . . like, no one's got that train of thought right now, no one really cares! There are so many other things happening!

PS: Your 60 Minutes interview was great and it got quite deep. Are you used to sharing your life with people, or does it make you uncomfortable?

KR: Oh, thank you! I share what I want to share, when I feel like sharing it. I feel like there's a time and a place for everything. For me, I didn't know I was going to cry so much. I didn't know I was going to cry so much, and I think that in that moment I hadn't really thought about it and Mother’s Day was coming up and it was really hitting home. I was like , God doggett, they just got right in there. Right in there! Right when a chick is pre-menstrual, it’s just too much! But it was a really beautiful interview and they did really well so I appreciate that.

PS: Final question, who do you think will win The Voice?

KR: The goal is somebody from my team. That’s all I care about [laughs] with all due respect to everybody else, and by the way there are so many great talents there. Please, get behind Team Kelly!

