Kendrick Lamar MTV VMAs 2017 Performance
Kendrick Lamar Lights the Stage on Fire (Literally) at His VMAs Performance
Kendrick Lamar lit up the stage (literally) when he opened the VMAs on Monday. The rapper, who is up for eight nominations, blew the audience away as he performed "DNA" and "Humble." After opening with a big light show, Lamar delivered a powerful message by having men dressed as ninjas climb a fiery wall and light themselves on fire. To say he brought the heat would be an understatement.
Image Source: MTV