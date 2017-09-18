Kevin Spacey Was All "You're Doing Amazing Sweetie" to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

.@OfficialJLD: We had a storyline about impeachment but abandoned it "in case someone else got to it first" https://t.co/PsHWkwYYdS #Emmys pic.twitter.com/UO3OthOeKO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017

Kevin Spacey is the supportive friend we all want and need. After Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series — yes, again — the House of Cards actor was thrilled for his friend. So much so, in fact, that he had his phone out à la Kris Jenner to record the Veep actress's entire acceptance speech. Does he know this whole thing is being televised and recorded? Someone should probably let him know. In the meantime, we'll continue to reap all of the joy that this GIF gives us.