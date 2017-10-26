 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
The Royals
How Kate Middleton Is Making Her Own Rules For Her Life as a Royal
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

Is Khloe Kardashian's First Child a Girl or a Boy?

Is Khloé Kardashian Having a Boy or a Girl? Here's What We Know So Far

News broke in late September that Khloé Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Even though Khloé has yet to officially announce her pregnancy, details have slowly been trickling in. Not only is the reality TV star reportedly about four months along, but according to Us Weekly, Khloé is expecting a baby boy. "She's hungrier than ever," a source told the publication, adding that Khloé's been opting for "smaller meals throughout the day" to stay on track with her diet.

Related
Everything We Know About the Kardashian Pregnancies in 1 Easy Place

As far as an engagement goes, an insider says "marriage is definitely in the cards" and that the couple is "just waiting for the right time to move forward" because "Khloé doesn't want to rush into anything." Khloé and Tristian first struck up a romance after being set up on a blind date by pal Brandon Jennings in September 2016, and the two have been going strong ever since.

Image Source: Getty / Donato Sardella
Join the conversation
Tristan ThompsonKhloe KardashianCelebrity FactsCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Honest Company
Jessica Alba Has the 1 Genius Cleaning Tip We All Should Follow
by Maggie Winterfeldt
How Did Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Meet?
Rose Leslie
You Can Actually Watch the Moment Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Fell in Love
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Vote For Same-Sex Marriage If You're Overseas
LGBTQ
Overseas During the Postal Vote? Here's How You Can Have Your Say
by Ashling Lee
What Is Prince George's Favourite Movie?
The Royals
Prince George's Favourite Disney Movie Proves He Just Can't Wait to Be King
by Kelsie Gibson
Dairy-Free Macaroni Cheese Recipe
Recipes
This Dairy-Free Mac and No Cheese Is Actually Delicious
by Phoebe Youl
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds