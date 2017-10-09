 Skip Nav
Khloe Kardashian at Good American Event October 2017

Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News

Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Image Source: Getty

No matter how you feel about the Kardashian-Jenner family, you really can't deny that Khloé Kardashian is looking amazing these days. And that's probably because the reality star has so much to celebrate! News broke in September that Khloé is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and on Saturday, she made her first public appearance as an expectant mum. The 33-year-old celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Good American denim line at Nordstrom in Century City, California.

Khloé, who is just one of three of her sisters who is currently expecting, is reportedly about four months ago. She stunned in an all-black outfit at the event that featured a gold belt sitting just above her tiny bump. While she didn't address her pregnancy, she did talk about her famous figure, saying, "I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am." Since she stepped out with Tristan earlier this month as well, we're hoping she continues to give her fans tiny peeks at her journey to motherhood.

Khloe KardashianCelebrity Pregnancies
