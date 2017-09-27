 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For University
Corey Bohan
Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Will Not Face Domestic Violence Charges
Rose Leslie
Game of Thrones Fans, Rejoice! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant 2017

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Us Weekly revealed on Tuesday that according to "multiple sources," the 33-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The two met during a blind date and began dating in September 2016. Khloé recently spoke out about her relationship in an interview with You magazine, saying, "I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way."

During another recent interview, Khloé opened up about her desire to start a family with her basketball player beau. "I would love to have a family. We've talked about it," she told ES Magazine. "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it," she confessed. "It's not like, 'The clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen." Tristan welcomed a baby with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, back in December.

Just days ago, it was announced that Khloé's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. If that wasn't crazy enough, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are welcoming their third child via surrogate early next year.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Tristan ThompsonKhloe KardashianCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds