Khloé Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Us Weekly revealed on Tuesday that according to "multiple sources," the 33-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The two met during a blind date and began dating in September 2016. Khloé recently spoke out about her relationship in an interview with You magazine, saying, "I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way."

During another recent interview, Khloé opened up about her desire to start a family with her basketball player beau. "I would love to have a family. We've talked about it," she told ES Magazine. "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it," she confessed. "It's not like, 'The clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen." Tristan welcomed a baby with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, back in December.

Just days ago, it was announced that Khloé's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. If that wasn't crazy enough, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are welcoming their third child via surrogate early next year.