13/11/17 13/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity North West Kim Kardashian Baby Shower Pictures November 2017 See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower 13 November, 2017 by Terry Carter A post shared by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:10pm PST Kim Kardashian is ready for baby number three. The 37-year-old reality star, who is reportedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate next month, threw a "Tea for Three"-themed baby shower on Saturday. "OK guys, my baby shower for baby number three," Kim said in a Snapchat video documenting the event. "It's just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It's so pretty." Kim's celebrity party guests included model Chrissy Tiegen and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin who were treated to high tea and fun finger foods such as pink doughnuts, cake, and macarons. Kris, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé were also in attendance, although the latter two showed no signs of their growing baby bumps in any of the photos from the fancy affair. 20-year-old Kylie is reportedly expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Travis Scott in January, and big sister Khloé is also reportedly pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Kardashains will definitely have a lot to celebrate in 2018. Scroll through to see more photos from Kim's glamorous baby shower ahead. A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:35pm PST 1 / 13 💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST 2 / 13 3 / 13 4 / 13 A post shared by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:10pm PST 5 / 13 6 / 13 7 / 13 8 / 13 9 / 13 10 / 13 11 / 13 12 / 13 13 / 13