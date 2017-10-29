 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian's Cher Costume Was So Spot on, Even Cher Loved It

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she arrived at the Casamigos Halloween party in LA on Friday night dressed up as the legendary Cher. The reality star, who has referred to Cher as her "fashion icon" in the past, paid homage to the Believe singer by re-creating her yellow embellished, two-piece look at the 1973 Oscars. Kim's best friend, Jonathan Cheban, also dressed up as Cher's ex-husband, Sonny Bono. On Saturday morning, Cher complimented Kim's sexy costume on Twitter, writing, "Woke To See You Are Me 4 🎃 You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister💋" Scroll through to see more photos of Kim's costume, then look back at her other most memorable Halloween costumes over the years.

